Jingle Dress Dancers Dance for Clean Water

The jinlge dress dancers made their way to the offices of Enbridge, and Congressmen Rick Nolan to advocate for clean water

DULUTH, Minn. – Members and supporters of Honor the Earth held a jingle dress dance in Downtown Duluth on Monday. Dancers met at the Minnesota Power Plaza on the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street to advocate for clean water. They danced to traditional native drumming as a sacred ceremony.

“These are jingle dresses. These are used for healing,” Honor the Earth executive director Winona LaDuke said. “These are our most sacred dress. We were instructed as women that we are responsible for the water. So we are today dancing as women jingle dress dancers to pray for the water.”

The jingle dress dancers made their way across the street to the offices of Enbridge, as well as Congressman Rick Nolan, to call on them to address concerns about water pollution.