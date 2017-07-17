Knowing Your Neighbors: Joe Jitters

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. —

Sometimes all it takes to bring a town together in a place to gather; like a bar or a café.

One coffee shop in Moose Lake has been doing just that for years.

If it’s time for your morning coffee, and you’re in Moose Lake, Joe Jitters might just be your choice.

“It’s very relaxed and chill and homey,” says barista Kristin Oetterer. “We like to get to know our customers.”

Whether you like coffee or tea, or maybe something more fancy like a latte or cappuccino, the baristas at Joe Jitters have you covered.

They also have a kitchen, serving fresh baked pastries as well as light lunch items.

But in a small town like Moose Lake, it’s that sense of community that has people coming back day after day.

“It’s very connected,” said Caroline Sebring, also a barista here. “I think we also know a lot of the other workers and employees in the area and have good relationships with other businesses. It’s a very community-centered street.”

Caroline and Kristin are both from Moose Lake originally.

They graduated high school together.

And they can feel that connection to their home own every day while they’re working.

“We have a lot of morning regulars,” Oetterer said. “It’s been really fun getting to know them.”

The café has changed ownership over the years, but it remains family owned, and deeply rooted in the community that it serves.

Joe Jitters is located on Elm Avenue in Moose Lake.

The café is open at 7:00am daily.