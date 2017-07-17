St. Louis River Alliance Celebrates River Restoration Funding

DULUTH, Minn. – In May the Minnesota Legislature passed their $988 million bonding bill Among the projects included in the bill is $25.4 million in funding for the St. Louis River Estuary Restoration Project.

These funds will trigger $47.2 million in federal funds made available through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to accelerate the cleanup efforts of the St. Louis River and Duluth/Superior Harbor.

In celebration of the clean-up that is now possible, the SLRA is hosting a celebration at Pier B Resort at 2 West 1st St. Duluth, MN on Thursday, July 20th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on the 2nd floor cocktail deck.

Coffee, cake and water will be provided and a cash bar will be available.