St. Louis River Alliance Celebrates River Restoration Funding

Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – In May the Minnesota Legislature passed their $988 million bonding bill Among the projects included in the bill is $25.4 million in funding for the St. Louis River Estuary Restoration Project.

These funds will trigger $47.2 million in federal funds made available through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to accelerate the cleanup efforts of the St. Louis River and Duluth/Superior Harbor.

In celebration of the clean-up that is now possible, the SLRA is hosting a celebration at Pier B Resort at 2 West 1st St. Duluth, MN on Thursday, July 20th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on the 2nd floor cocktail deck.

Coffee, cake and water will be provided and a cash bar will be available.

Related Post

Annual Effort to Cleanup the St. Louis River Takes...
Pond Scientists on the Rise at Hartley Nature Cent...
St. Louis River Alliance Works to Fight Invasive S...
Annual Lincoln Park Walleye Open to Take Place Thi...

You Might Like