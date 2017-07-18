Barker’s Island Marina Could Get New Contract, Upgrades

Superior City Council to Vote on Decision Tonight

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Tonight the Superior City Council could approve an agreement with Sailboats Incorporated to run the Barker’s Island Marina through 2036.

The marina has been operated by that group since 1980 and employs 30 people. The city owns the property, but the Sailboats Inc. rents it out from them for $450,000 thousand dollars a year to operate the 440 slips there.

In fact, it’s one of the largest marinas on the Lake Superior.

“We’re lucky to be here on the greatest of the Great Lakes,” said Eric Thomas, CEO of Sailboats Inc.

Sailboats Inc. does have plans to also invest $200,000 in their own money for the marina for various projects including tech advancements.

