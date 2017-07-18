Basement Fire in Barnum

BARNUM, Minn. – Authorities responded to the call of a large amount of smoke coming from a residence near Barnum Elementary, around 3 a.m. on Monday, July 18.

Law enforcement and fire personnel arrived on scene to find a large amount of smoke inside the residence in the 3800 block of North Street in Barnum. Crews were able to pin point the fire in the basement.

Authorities report the home was significantly damaged by the fire.

It was determined that no one was home at the time of the fire, the cause remains unknown, but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.