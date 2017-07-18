Beautiful Homes and Gardens on Display in Duluth

Duluth Woman's Club to Host 50th Annual Tour of Homes and Gardens

DULUTH, Minn. – Classic and modern homes, along with beautiful greenery, will be on display this week all for the 50th Annual Tour of Homes and Gardens in Duluth.

The tour will feature the best of some old homes and the best of some new homes.

The ticket price is $30.00 and includes lunch at the Duluth Woman’s Club.

It’s all taking place on Wednesday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To purchase tickets call (218) 724–4531.