Duluth Police Department Explains Their Body Camera Policy

Duluth Officers Set Cameras to Record Whenever an Enforcement Action Takes Place

DULUTH, Minn. – The police shooting of an Australian woman in Minneapolis this week continues to make international headlines.

During the incident, the police officer’s body camera was not recording as the fatal shot was fired, raising questions about what the policies are when it comes to police body cameras.

Duluth Police Department policy is that officers wear body cameras at all times, and that all officers set those cameras to record anytime an enforcement action is expected to take place.

Department policy says body cameras need to be activated during certain situations including all seizures or arrests, when search warrants are executed, and anytime force is used.

Duluth police leaders tell us their department has a very high compliance rate of officers following the policies for using the cameras.

“The body camera helps to keep citizens accountable for their actions, it helps our officers stay accountable for their actions, it allows for both sides of the story to be told,” says Duluth Police Lieutenant Mike Ceynowa.

All Duluth Police body camera footage is stored for a period of time, but non-categorized video is deleted after ninety days.

Video that includes the use of force is stored for a minimum of six years, and all date related to an investigation is kept until the investigation is completed.

The Duluth Police Department started using body cameras in 2014, and officials believe they’re an important tool that more law enforcement agencies will start to invest in.