Duluth Public Schools Hosting Job Fairs for Food Service Posts

Job Fair to be Held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at MacArthur Elementary Tomorrow

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School District is hiring.

They are looking for food service workers to fill 15 positions. Today job–seekers visited Lester Park Elementary School for a job fair to learn all about the open spots.

Another one will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow at Laura MacArthur Elementary.

Michelle Porter, an human resources assistant for the district, said they are looking for anyone that has either good customer service skills or experience working in a restaurant.

Those looking for work are asked to bring a driver’s license, social security car, and a voided check or banking information for direct deposit.

The hourly wage is set at $11 an hour.

The district said other jobs are available as well, outside of the food services.

To find out more, visit www.isd709.org.