Farmers’ Market Opens in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. —

As more people flock to Duluth’s downtown, a farmers’ market opens right at the entrance to the city.

Right on the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street, live music fills the air, as shoppers are able to peruse through several vendor tents offering farm fresh fruits and veggies.

Local artists are also on hand with hand-made crafts.

Ken Jorgenson from Leaning Barn Farm in Esko says that he really enjoys the vibe that downtown Duluth has in the summertime.

“It has kind of a festive atmosphere,” Jorgenson said. “There’s a good customer base, we have live music, people are down here to have lunch and hopefully purchase a few vegetables.”

The Downtown Farmer’s Market is open every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, and will stay open each week until the end of September.

There will be a featured live music act each week, and a schedule is on the Greater Downtown Council’s website.