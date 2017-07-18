Great Outdoors: Lake Superior Sea Kayaking

Guided Trips All Around the Lake Offer Many Chances to Give Sea Kayaking a Try

BAYFIELD, Wis. – What better way to get outside than paddling in a boat just inches above the world’s biggest freshwater lake?

In this week’s Great Outdoors, we take you sea kayaking on Lake Superior.

“Kayaking is just a really neat adventure with getting to actually use your own body to propel yourself across the water,” says sea kayaker Molly Doda.

Sea kayaking can be the perfect way to feel at one with the natural world.

“Oh man, it’s tranquil,” says Apostle Islands Kayak guide Jonah Boyer. “It’s really serene. We see bald eagles pretty much every day, we have loons swim like ten feet away from my kayak yesterday.”

With guided trips offered all around Lake Superior, anybody interested has the chance to try it.

“It’s the kind of thing where you might be a little afraid of it at first, it takes a little balance, but it really is something I think anybody could do,” says Apostle Islands Kayak associate guide Bennett McCann.

Open water can be dangerous, so your guide will go over the safety talk.

“I have three rules,” explains Boyer. “The first rule is stay in the boat, the second rule is stay in the boat, and the third rule is get back into the boat, and that only applies if you’ve only broken rules one and two.”

Certain gear is needed to get out on the water safely.

“Make sure you have sealed hatches so the water doesn’t get in, make sure all of your clothes and everything is going to stay dry,” says Doda.

But once you’re ready to go, you can paddle yourself to a once in a lifetime experience.

“It’s really, really fun. You get down, you’re really close to the water, you’re pretty much sitting in it, so I think it’s a really great experience everyone should be able to try,” says Doda.

Apostle Islands Kayak leads daily tours to different Lake Superior sea caves. For more information, follow this link: http://www.apostleislandskayak.com/