Inside the Boundary Waters

Meteorologist Brittney Merlot Takes Us Deep Into The Vast Wilderness To Prepare For All Types Of Weather.

The vast wilderness of the Boundary Waters is in our backyard with over 250,000 visitors a year. It has the highest point in Minnesota and some of the oldest rock on Earth.

But what about the weather when you head into the wilderness?

Our very own Meteorologist Brittney Merlot recently spent a lot of time in some very remote Boundary Waters locations.

She decided to head into the vast million acre wilderness for two weeks. To go off of the grid, relax and become one with nature and of course, to weather the storm.

“Just to sit on the edge of the boundary waters and just watch the boundary waters wake up.”