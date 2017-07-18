Musicians Prepare for “A Day at the Wade”

Fundraiser Supports Youth of Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Musicians are tuning up and preparing for a new fundraiser supporting youth in Duluth.

It’s called “A Day at the Wade” and is taking place Wednesday, July 19.

There will be live music, food, raffles and vendors.

One band playing, “Born Too Late,” is a group of young musicians in Duluth who recently won Duluth’s Got Talent and travel around the Northland playing ’70s and ’80s rock.

“I don’t think any of us get nervous because when we’re playing that kind of music you kind of just have fun with it and so it’s not really nerve–racking, it’s exciting,” said Rokkyn, lead singer for Born Too Late.

Clare Means has traveled from Los Angeles to headline the show.

She makes an effort to get to know and support homeless in her community in L.A. and describes her music as folk-pop-rock influenced.

“That’s what I love about music – being able to connect to people through songs,” said Means.

Admission is $10 at the gate.

The fun gets underway at 4 p.m.