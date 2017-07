Rollover Accident Near Can of Worms

State Troopers Still Investigating What Caused Crash

DULUTH, Minn.-Questions remain tonight at a rollover near the can of worms.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. on 535 southbound heading to Superior.

The Minnesota State Patrol told us no one was injured in the incident.

They are still working on what caused the crash.