Scrubs Camp Held at LSC

Accident Simulation to be Held Tomorrow

DULUTH, Minn. – An unusual camp started today at Lake Superior College.

The Scrub Camp hosts 60 middle school students who get to check out a variety of careers including in the health care industry and veterinary sciences.

All of this is done with the goal of having kids thinking about their future.

“It sets a seed for courses they may want to take in high school,” said Deb Amys, director of nursing programs.

Tomorrow an accident simulation will be shown in the back LSC parking lot beginning at 12:30 p.m.