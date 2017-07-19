60 New Recycling Bins Placed in Duluth

Grant through Snapple Program Funds Bins

You may have noticed something a little different around Duluth’s beaches and parks, 60 new recycling bins placed next to the trashcans.

They’re part of a grant from Snapple’s ‘Keep America Beautiful Program.’

The recycling bins themselves are made from recycled products.

“We wanted to provide this service, make it streamlined as possible,” said Robert Dunsmore. “So we put the containers in places people are most likely to use. It doesn’t end up on the ground and a maintenance problem.”

City staff says the benefits are also great for the environment.

“The benefit it is less waste into our landfills, which is amazing to have less waste,” said Jessica Schoonover.

The parks department will be monitoring how much the bins are used, to find the best place to use them.