911 Transcripts of Justine Damond’s Calls to Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) – The Minneapolis Police Department has released the 911 transcript of the call Justine Damond placed on the night of July 15, just minutes before she was shot and killed by officers who responded to the call.

Damond called 911 twice that night to report a possible sexual assault near 51st Street and Washburn Avenue South.

FIRST CALL

Incident Number: 17-265936

July 15, 2017; 23:27:02

Time: 23:27:02

Operator: 911, what’s the address of the emergency?

Caller: Hi, I’m, I can hear someone out the back and I, I’m not sure if she’s having sex or being raped.

Operator: Give me the address.

Caller: 5024 Washburn Avenue South.

Operator: Washburn Avenue South. You said it’s behind (inaudible)?

Caller: And there’s a (inaudible) out the back, yup, yup. And I think she just yelled out “help,” but it’s

difficult the sound has been going on for a while, but I think, I don’t think she’s enjoying it. I think it’s, I

don’t know.

Operator: Okay, already got a call started and help on the way. Uh, you can’t see anything, you’re

just hearing a female screaming then, is that what you’re saying?

Caller: Yeah. It sounds like sex noises, but it’s been going on for a while and I think she tried to say help

and it sounds distressed.

Operator: Okay, I’ve already got an officer on the way. What is your name?

Caller: JUSTINE.

Operator: JUSTINE, what’s your last name?

Caller: JUSTINE.

Operator: JUSTINE.

Caller: Yeah.

Operator: And a phone number?

Caller:

Operator: Okay, we’ve already got help on the way. If anything changes before we get there just give us a call right back, but officers should be there soon.

Caller: Thanks.

Operator: Okay, not a problem.

SECOND CALL

Incident Number: 17-265936

July 15

Time: 23:35:23

Operator: 911, what is the address of the emergency?

Caller: Hi, I just reported one, but no one’s here and was wondering if they got the address wrong.

Operator: What? 5 the address?

Caller: 5024 Washburn Avenue South. It supposed to be Washburn Avenue South.

Operator: Are

Caller: Yeah, (inaudible).

Operator: You’re hearing a female screaming?

Caller: Yes, along behind the house.

Operator: Yup, officers are on the way there.

Caller: Thank you.

Operator: You’re welcome, bye.

Update on investigation

The investigation into the shooting of Justine Damond is being conducted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. According to the BCA, Officer Matthew Harrity and Officer Mohamed Noor were responding to a call of an assault on Saturday night near West 51st Street and Washburn Avenue.

BCA agents interviewed Harrity on Tuesday. Noor declined to be interviewed, which is his right. His attorney did not elaborate when an interview would happen.

According to the preliminary investigation, Harrity and Noor were in the squad car. Harrity was in the driver’s seat and Noor was in the front passenger seat. The officers drove south on the alley between Washburn and Xerxes, heading toward West 51st Street. The lights on the squad car were not on.

When they got to the end of the alley, Harrity was startled by a loud noise near the car. Right after, Justine Damond went to the driver’s side window of the squad. Harrity told BCA agents that’s when Noor fired his gun, shooting her through the open driver’s side window.

The officers immediately gave her medical aid, but Damond succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene. Investigators found a cell phone near Damond. No weapons were found at the scene.

No body camera footage

The officers did not turn on their body cameras until after the shooting and the squad camera was not on.

BCA looking to speak with bicyclist

BCA agents are also looking for a young, white man who was riding his bike on West 51st just before the shooting happened. Harrity told investigators the man stopped riding and saw the officers tending to Damond after she was shot. The man is described as a white 18 to 25-year-old man. Anyone who saw the shooting happen is urged to call the BCA at (651)793-7000.

Next steps

The case is still under investigation by the BCA. When the findings of the investigation are complete, the agency will present its findings to the county attorney.