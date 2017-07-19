Ashland Man Arrested for Child Pornography

ASHLAND, Wis. – A seven month investigation that started with an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) tip, has led to the arrest of a male, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Detectives from Ashland PD and the State of Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at an Ashland residence, resulting in the arrest of a 29-year-old male.

The warrant was executed to collect evidence of child pornography.

The male is being held in jail on five counts of possession of child pornography.

Names are withheld pending formal charges.