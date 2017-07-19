Benedictine Living Community Hosts Dog Parade For Alzheimer’s Research

DULUTH, Minn. – It was all about the dogs at Benedictine Living community in Duluth Wednesday.

Residents and family members packed the garden area for a fantastic dog show.

But the show meant even more to the community because each dog entry came with a fee to help raise money for Alzheimer’s disease.

“It’s the smiles. People who may have not smiled in a while — just because of the Alzheimer’s dementia disease — it can cause changes in their emotions. And so the dogs help to bring them together with friends and family and enjoy the day,” said Merry Wallin, marketing director at Benedictine Living Community.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger and his dog, Brewster, were back to judge the dog show again.

The winner was a pug dressed like a Minnesota Viking.

Money raised will go toward the Benedictine Living Community’s team that’s walking in September’s Alzheimer’s walk in Duluth.

