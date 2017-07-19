Keep America Beautiful Program Adds 60 Recycling Bins to Duluth Parks

DULUTH, Minn. – An addition of 60 recycling bins has made their way into eight Duluth parks, as part of the Keep America Beautiful, Dr. Pepper/Snapple Bin grant program.

As of this week, 60 recycling bins have been distributed across the city, making a major addition to the 22 bins Duluth parks previously maintained.

The City is encouraging all park-goers to recycle aluminum, glass, and plastic containers in the recycling bins provided.

The new bins can be found at the following parks, Wheeler Fields, Park Point, Brighton Beach, 12th Street Beach, Fairmont Park, Memorial Park, Portland Square, and the Lakewalk.

Park maintenance staff will record the amount of recycling collected to help the park system plan and accommodate for future recycling needs.