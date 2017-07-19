Middle School Students Learn About Medical Field at Scrubs Camp

They Are Learning About Different Disciplines Through Hands on Activities

DULUTH, Minn.- Around 60 middle school aged students from across the Northland attended Scrubs camp this year, to learn about different jobs that exist within the health science industry.

Wednesday, the campers witnessed a mock car crash, and learned how first responders work in the time of an emergency.

“It’s kind of fun to watch cause it’s very nerve wracking and exciting and gets your adrenaline pumping so it’s like, it helps a lot of us want to be in this situation when we’re older and help people,” said Dasia Starks, a camper.

The mock crash also included taking the victims to the nursing lab to see what happens there.

“It exposes our middle schoolers to a variety of disciplines. Nursing, Respiratory therapy, radiological technicians, and they’re going to help us care for these patients,” said Jacquie Seeman, a Nursing Instructor at LSC.

Campers say the program is helpful, and inspires them to pursue a career in the industry.

“I’m just trying to possibly be in the medical field because I want to help maybe the kids or someone in a cardiac situation, and I plan on being a surgeon when I’m older,” said Starks.

The campers received scrub tops to wear, and had the chance to experience careers through a field trip to the hospital.