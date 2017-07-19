Mike Letica Honored for Service to Community Organizations

Mayor Emily Larson proclaimed July 19, 2017 as Mike Letica Day in the city of Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Families in West Duluth spent this warm summer evening by coming together to celebrate the community.

A Day at the Wade helped raise thousands of dollars to support youth organizations in Duluth.

Mike Letica helped organize the fundraising event and was surprised with a proclamation by Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and the Duluth Police Department, for his generosity and service to a number of community groups.

