Musician Performs on FOX 21 Ahead of “A Day at the Wade”

Fundraiser Will Support Youth in Western Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – “A Day at the Wade,” a fundraiser supporting youth in Western Duluth, is taking place tonight.

Funds raised will go to youth organizations to support them in regional and national competitions.

There will be live music, food and vendors.

It’s all taking place at Wade Stadium.

The gates open at 3:30 p.m. and the fun starts at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

This morning, headlining musician Clare Means visited FOX 21 to play her newest single, “Danger.”

Means’ music can be found on iTunes and you can learn more about her at claremeansmusic.com.