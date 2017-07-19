New Course and Date Unveiled for the Minnesota Mile

Thursday, September 7 at 6 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Participants of the Minnesota Mile will experience a new, scenic race course along Duluth’s Skyline Parkway on Thursday, September 7.

“Over the past year, the Grandma’s Marathon team has worked to design a course and rethink the event to create a unique opportunity for participants. The new course showcases come of the most scenic views of the city,” said Grandma’s Marathon executive director Shane Bauer.

Registration for the event opens Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. for the 12th annual Minnesota Mile, hosted by Grandma’s Marathon.

The race will begin near Enger Park Golf Course and proceed east on Skyline Parkway around Enger Park.

The Minnesota Mile includes a number of race divisions catering to all abilities:

-Wheelchair Division (open to ages 7 & older)

-Open Division (all abilities ages 7 & older)

-Women’s Elite Division (invitation only)

-Men’s Elite Division (invitation only)

Early registration is $20 until Sept. 5, day of is $30 and youth ages 7-14 is $10.

To register or for more information visit grandmasmarathon.com