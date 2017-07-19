How One Duluthian Man is Making His Childhood Dreams Come True

He's Building a Party Barge

DULUTH, Minn.- One Duluthian man is working to make a lifelong dream into a reality

It’s all in the form of “Your Huckleberry”; what would be Duluth’s first Party Barge to float on the St. Louis River. Steve Christen, who is building the boat, had dreamed about building a party barge since he was 10 years old, and now, is working on building the 36 by 60 foot barge. The plan is for it to have pool tables, a bar made from an aquarium, and a rooftop deck when finished. Christen hopes the barge can be a place for locals and tourists to enjoy.

“There’s a lot of excitement going on in this town right now about Duluth being different than everybody else. If we stay the same as they are, we’re not going to be anything special. But if we start doing special things, special people will come here and love it and stay, and bring their businesses with them,” said Christen.

Christen says he is working with city officials and the U.S. Coast Guard to get permission for the barge.