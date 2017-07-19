Spooner Man Dead after Motorcycle Crash

SPOONER, Wis. – Around 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 15 Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the report of a motorcycle crash on County Highway A in the Township of Evergreen, west of Spooner.

When officers arrived on scene, CPR was being administered to the driver of the motorcycle, who was pulseless and not breathing, according to to State Patrol.

The driver, identified as 68-year-old Jerome Burnham, of Spooner, was airlifted from the scene. Authorities indicate that Burnham did regain a pulse, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation shows that prior to the crash, Burnham was traveling westbound on CH A and left the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.