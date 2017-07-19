Surviving The Boundary Waters Severe Weather

Meteorologist Brittney Merlot Takes Us Deep Into The Vast Wilderness When The Weather Turns Severe.

Meteorologist Brittney Merlot takes us back into some remote Boundary Waters locations that were in the direct path of severe weather. While talking to two survivors of the 1999 and 2016 blow down that brought 70-80mph winds through the wilderness and how they survived.

“On my way to the lake a very large trees went over and it went over by the roots! So there was this root ball which was about 30 feet across, came upwind vertical and actually tossed me backwards. I landed on my feet and I looked down and my dog was with me. I had completely forgotten I had a dog with me… That’s how scared I was.”

Looking up and seeing blue skies doesn’t mean that the weather won’t turn severe.

Click the video above for the full story and details on how you can stay safe when dangerous weather pushes through.