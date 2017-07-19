Vietnam War Memorial Arrives in Twin Ports

Since 1996, 'The Wall That Heals' has Traveled to More Than 400 Towns and Cities Across the United States

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The City of Superior came alive earlier Wednesday to welcome a piece of history into the Northland.

From now through Sunday, Twin Ports residents will have the chance to walk through time and remember those who served for our country in the Vietnam War.

“Our men and women deserve the military rights of all things from beginning to end,” said Reggie Leckel, a local advocate for veterans and people with disabilities.

Through the years, thousands of men and women have made the ultimate sacrifice; fighting for everyday rights, spoken words and symbols of freedom.

“Freedom isn’t free. I’m behind our service men and women,” said Leckel.

For Leckel, freedom led her to Barker’s Island on a warm, muggy Wednesday morning.

“They all call me the trouble maker, and I love the title,” said Leckel.

This trouble maker is now helping welcome ‘The Wall That Heals’ to the Twin Ports.

“Our veterans fought for our freedom, they fought for me to be able to speak up,” said Leckel.

Starting back in 1996, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Fund unveiled the Wall on Wheels, honoring those who fought, served and lost their life

during the Vietnam War.

“I know the Vietnam veterans are really touched by this,” said Stephen Vanderburg, retired veteran of the 148th Fighter Wing.

The Mobile Education Center offers the chance for folks across the country to learn and remember those they love.

“I went to school with guys that died in Vietnam, so to come here and be able to wait for this to open up and see their names on here is pretty touching,” said Vanderburg.

More than 60,000 names make their mark on the wall in Washington D.C. Here at home, the half size replica means just as much to local veterans.

“Now I’m going to get to see pretty much the whole exhibit here,” said Vanderburg.

Growing up in Southern Wisconsin, Vanderburg saw classmates and close friends fight for his freedom. Some, never returned home.

“This is an outstanding thing to me and it is to the group of the Patriot Guard I think,” said Vanderburg.

As for Leckel, helping welcome the wall to town is her way of saying thank you to those who worked so hard to protect her home.

“They gave me my attitude and the freedom to point out what’s not right in this country,” said Leckel.

‘The Wall That Heals’ has traveled to more than 400 cities and towns throughout the Nation spreading the memorials legacy to millions.

In honor of the exhibit, the Bong Center is also offering free admission to all veterans through Sunday, July 23.

Click here for more information.