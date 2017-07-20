City of Superior Receives Large State Grant for Beach Improvements

SUPERIOR, Wis. —

A plan to improve the shoreline of Lake Superior along Wisconsin point in the city of Superior is close to becoming a reality.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine confirms that the state of Wisconsin awarded the city with a grant worth $1.375 million for the improvements.

“I am very grateful to the state of Wisconsin for recognizing the value of this project and investing in it so significantly,” Paine said.

The mayor says the project will improve water quality, restore the sand dunes, and generally improve public access to the beach.

Years of industry and commerce along the shoreline has caused environmental concerns for both the states of Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Mayor Paine says he is glad that the state has recognized Superior’s needs as a center of natural resources in northwest Wisconsin.

“We are the largest city on the largest Great Lake in the state of Wisconsin, so it’s appropriate that the state recognize that this is a very significant part of our state’s environmental and cultural history,” he said.

The city is at the end of the planning stage for this project.

Mayor Paine says there are still some budget questions that need to be answered, and he hopes to start work early next year.