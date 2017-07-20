Deadly Intersection In Cloquet To Be Reconstructed

Some Cloquet Citizens Say No On Proposed Roundabout

Cloquet, Minn.

The intersection of I–35 and Hwy 33 in Cloquet continues to be a problem.

This as the Minnesota Department of Transportation thought they came up with an easy solution. They’re proposing to replace that dangerous intersection with a roundabout.

Multiple fatalities and a handful of serious car accidents in just the last ten years is the reason MnDot is looking to make improvements to the intersection.

Big changes are expected at the deadly intersection just off interstate 35 in Cloquet as early as next year.

The presentation tonight allowed the some of the naysayers an opportunity to learn more about the roundabout project. A project that engineers say is the cheapest and a safe solution.

“Converting the intersection to a roundabout made the most since as far as reduction in the severity of crashes and also from just an operational stand point; roundabouts tend to move a lot of people pretty efficiently. Project Manager Brian Larson says.

One Cloquet citizen says a roundabout is not the answer as it would only have people going around in circles causing more confusion.

“Nope because you’re going to be blindsided. It’s also going to make it worse because they’re going to be going around in circles. There are so many boats and truck traffic and not even going to get on. It’s not a good idea,” Cloquet resident Alan Alspa said.

Another possible solution brought to the table was an elaborate plan to build an over pass that would cost millions more and take years to construct.