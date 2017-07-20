Duluth Coffee Company Set to Open New Bar, Roasting Facility

The new space will also allow them to bring in a larger roaster, which will help make five times as much fresh coffee

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Coffee Company is close to opening up a new addition next to its downtown cafe.

The expansion will feature a bar, showcasing local beer on tap and distilled spirits. The new space will also allow them to bring in a larger roaster, which will help make five times as much fresh coffee.

Owner Eric Faust says he want this new addition to be an interactive experience for customers to watch the entire roasting process while having a locally–made drink.

“Us opening a bar might seem strange, but it’s not to us,” said Faust. “This is a beer culture up here. All the brewers drink our coffee and we’re happy to showcase their product in our new roasting facility.

The expansion also allowed the business to add a training lab and cupping station upstairs to teach their wholesale retailers about their coffee–making process.

The bar opens up next Thursday, and will be open from Thursday to Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m.