Finke’s Berry Farm Nearing Final Days

After 32 Years, Doug and Diane Finke will Retire from their Locally Owned and Operated Strawberry Farm

CARLTON, Minn. – Through the years, hundreds of hands have helped yield thousands of strawberries near the City of Carlton.

Now, the owners of Finke’s Berry Farm are preparing to say goodbye.

Owners Doug and Diane Finke believe there are only four or five more days left in the berry picking season.

After cultivating their land and harvesting farm fresh strawberries for 32 years, the couple will retire this season after the last berry is picked.

The Finke’s says they will miss the thousands of people they’ve met over the years and their hardworking staff the most.

“It makes you feel happy and grateful. All the wonderful people we have met through the years, and especially this year; its been really humbling

to get that feeling of appreciation,” said Diane Finke.

Forty acres of the Finke’s land is going to be sold to a nearby neighbor.

He and his family plan to continue growing farm fresh strawberries and look forward to meeting new friends in the patch next year.