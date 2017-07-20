Flooding Closes City, Causes Mudslides in Western Wisconsin

FOX 9 - KMSP

ARCADIA, Wis. (KMSP) – Residents in western Wisconsin are dealing with mudslides and high water after rain caused significant flooding overnight Wednesday.

Rain caused the Turton River to overflow its banks, flooding neighborhoods in Arcadia, a town of approximately 3,000 people. Several hundred residents voluntarily evacuated their homes and businesses early Thursday, the Associated Press reported. The Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter at a nearby church for evacuees.

Most major highways are back open after being closed for several hours early Thursday morning, but the roads in downtown Arcadia remain closed, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

In nearby Buffalo County, numerous roads are impassable due to high water or mudslides. Mudslides were reported on Highway 95 near Fountain City.