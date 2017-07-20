New Trail to Connect Lincoln Park Middle School to Duluth Traverse

DULUTH, Minn. – A group of cyclists traded in their bikes for shovels Thursday.

Volunteers with COGGS , the Duluth Composite Team, and city staff spent the evening building a new trail, which will connect Lincoln Park Middle School up to the Duluth Traverse.

The school approached COGGS with the idea for the trail hoping to get more kids from surrounding neighborhoods using the trail system.

“To have this trail access directly to the middle school is going to open a lot of doors to this neighborhood and to the kids at this school,” said Waylon Munch with COGGS.

Dozens of volunteers worked to cut out the 700 foot trail from the hillside behind the school. Once complete, the trail will provide many new resources for the school to utilize.

“Once the school gets engaged, the kids can ride their bikes safely to school, they can develop a curriculum with the gym class that would be able to come out here and learn mountain biking,” said Brian Hayden, coach of the Duluth Composite Team.

There will be a ribbon cutting once the school year starts to officially open the new connector trail.