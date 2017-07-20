Speed Limits to Increase on 4 Northeastern Minnesota Highways

WILL OFFICIALLY GO INTO EFFECT WHEN SIGNS ARE POSTED

Photo: MnDOT

DULUTH, Minn. – Speed limits on four highways in northeast Minnesota will see a 5 mph increase within the next two to three weeks, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Speed limits will increase from 55 to 60 mph, and will go into effect when the new signs are posted.

These highways will include:

Aitkin County – Hwy 200 from Hwy 169 to Hwy 2

Aitkin/Carlton County – Hwy 27 from Hwy 65 to I-35

St. Louis County – Hwy 194 from Hwy 2 to Solway Road

Pine County – Hwy 123 from the south junction with Hwy 23 to the north junction with Hwy 23

Speed increases are based on a traffic and engineering study of each location, which analyzed past crashes, physical attributes of highways, and an analysis of current driving speeds.

MnDOT’s statewide study, authorized by the Minnesota Legislature, started evaluating two-lane highways in 2014 and is expected to end in 2019.