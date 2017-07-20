Spicy Pulled Pork Carnitas with Cast Iron Bar and Grill
Cooking Connection: Sweet and Spicy Appetizer
DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth bar and grill has a new chef and recently updated its menu.
Cast Iron Bar and Grill has kept the staples, but added a few new options as well.
Chef Mike from Cast Iron Bar and Grill cooked with the FOX 21 morning crew for this week’s Cooking Connection.
FOX 21’s William Seay learned how to make pulled pork carnitas.
Cast Iron Bar and Grill is located at 5906 Old Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 and can be reached at (218) 729-7514.
Pulled Pork Carnitas:
- Slow cook pork
- Let pulled pork simmer in pan to heat
Homemade Cilantro Sour Cream:
- Add juice of one lime to sour cream
- Chop and add fresh cilantro
- Add salt and pepper to taste
Cabbage Slaw:
- Add sweet chili sauge to chopped cabbage, mix