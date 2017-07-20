St. Louis River Alliance Celebrates

Millions Of State and Federal Bonds For River Clean Up

Duluth, Minn.

The St. Louis River alliance celebrated Thursday after last months state bonding bill that passed and included millions of dollars for the estuary restoration project.

The 25.4 million in funding also activates another 47.2 million in federal funds made available through the great lakes restoration initiative.

With the money, the goal will be to accelerate the cleanup efforts along the St. Louis River and Duluth– Superior harbors.

“It’s from legacy pollution. This is a working harbor. Back before the clean water act was passed, it was not illegal to dump things into the water for the most part. So here is a perfect spot to kind of see some of that. The sediments are obviously under the water. People don’t see them but it does contribute to water quality issues. Kris Eilers, Executive Director of SLRA.

The project is slated to be complete in 2020 and will then go into a five year period where the water ways will be monitored with hopes of being d-listed as an area of concern in 2025.