Swimmers Beat the Heat at Pinehurst

Public Beach Packed with Swimmers on Hot Day

CLOQUET, Minn. – A sunny day across the Northland left many looking for ways to beat the heat.

Cloquet residents lined up before noon to get into the Pinehurst Beach swimming area. Officials there say on a day like Thursday as many as 500 people could stop by for a dip at what’s known as a Cloquet gem.

“People love coming here,” said Ruth Reeves, Community Education Director. “It kind of has that lake atmosphere with the beaches, yet it’s wet, it’s cool, you can dig in the sand. You can sit in the sun, or you can find a shady place, it’s perfect.”

Pinehurst Beach is open seven days a week from Noon to 7:00 p.m.