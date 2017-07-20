TMZ: Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Dies of Apparent Suicide

Site Staff

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party presented by State Farm at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on May 22, 2017 in Burbank, California (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia).

 

LOS ANGELES (Fox 5 D.C.) – TMZ reports Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died.

TMZ reports Bennington died of an apparent suicide at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Bennington was found before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Bennington was married with six children from two wives. The singer struggled with drugs and alcohol for years.

He had said in the past he had considered committing suicide because he had been abused as a child by an older male, TMZ reported.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

You Might Like