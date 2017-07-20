Vietnam Veterans Asked to Share Stories for Records, Local Documentary

"The Wall that Heals" on Display in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Over the next few days a wall in Superior is honoring those lost in the Vietnam War.

“The Wall that Heals” is at Barkers Island July 20–23.

Vietnam veterans are being asked to share memories on Saturday July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center.

Crews will be available to record your memories for a local documentary project being produced by WDSE.

They ask veterans to bring photos and mementos if possible.

In addition, the oral histories will be cataloged at the Center and a copy given to the family.

At 3 p.m. WDSE will preview the upcoming PBS Ken Burns Documentary “The Vietnam War.” In addition, two Vietnam veterans will tell stories from their time in the service.

In addition to the program, in partnership with the Douglas County Veterans Service Office, the Center will be hosting a free cookout from 11–2.

The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center is offering free admission to all veterans July 20-23.