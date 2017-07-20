Water Safety Expo Draws a Crowd

Event on Park Point Featured a Sand Mondeling Contest

DULUTH, Minn. – Park Point Beach was packed for the city’s Water Safety Expo.

Duluth Parks and Recreation teamed up with the YMCA, the National Weather Service and Minnesota Sea Grant for a day of fun at the beach, including a sand modeling contest.

“I saw some cool stuff out there,” said Kraig Decker, Duluth Parks Permit Coordinator. “I’m a judge, so I didn’t look too much because I have to wait a little longer, but from what I’ve seen there are some pretty cool creations. Everything from castles to animals and all kinds of different creations.”

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger and his dog, Brewster also served as judges.