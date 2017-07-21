Big Changes Could be Coming to Ashland Waterfront

Plans for Brewery Could be in the Works

ASHLAND, Wis. – Some big changes could be coming to Ashland’s waterfront in the near future.

The Hotel Chequamegon is looking at expanding its operations to include a new brewpub, distillery, and suites at an adjacent property.

If the improvements were made, it would mean the band shell near the property would have to be moved to another waterfront area along Highway 2 in the Spring of 2018.

The move of the band shellcould also lead to the future development of a Veteran’s Memorial Park.

In the near future, public forums will be held to discuss the project.