Blind Pig Lease Up for Sale

The Restaurant Opened in October

DULUTH, Minn.-The restaurant The Blind Pig will not be renewing its lease according to a local real estate listing.

After opening in October on East Superior Street, Realtor Greg Follmer tells us the plan is lease out the restaurant portion and old council chambers. Blind Pig originally replaced the restaurant Tycoon’s.

The Rathskeller bar in the basement, however, is not available.

Phone calls to ownership of the restaurant were not returned.

To find out more about the listing, visit gregfollmer.com