Fundraiser to Support Duluth Police Department

Shield616 Aims to Provide DPD with Active Threat Response Gear

DULUTH, Minn. – Two organizations are coming together Saturday, July 22 as they fundraise to support local police.

Debbie and Kevin Skifstad with Shield 616 visited FOX 21 to give more details on the fundraiser.

Shield616 is a non-profit working to raise money to purchase gear for police.

The goal of this fundraiser is to provide the Duluth Police Department with active threat response gear.

The fundraiser begins at 7:00 p.m. and will be held at Spurs on First.

Spurs on First is located at 109 W. 1st. St.