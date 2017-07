Grand Motel Sold to Acme Tools

Motel Sold for $365,000

DULUTH, Minn. – The Grand Motel has been sold in West Duluth to make way for an expansion of an existing business.

Acme Tools purchased property June 30 to make way for a bigger store and more parking.

The sale price was $365,000.

Crews could already be scene at the old motel today as they are getting ready to tear it down.