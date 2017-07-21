Crews Respond to Two Fires in Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Fire Department with the assistance of Chisholm and Keewatin, responded to two fires Friday, according to Hibbing Fire Marshal Bryan Fagerstrom.

Around 1:45 p.m., crews responded to the call of a fire in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue East.

Upon arrival, crews were unable to detect the fire, but after examining the triplex structure fire smoke was seen coming form the basement area of the back porch.

Fire crews worked to contain the fire and managed to extinguish it by 2 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but preliminary searches indicate discarded cigarettes on the back porch may have been the cause.

Initial damage estimates are estimated at $10,000.

Shortly after responding to this call, crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the 2300 block of 9th Avenue East.

A fully engulfed 1995 Chevy Corsica was found on scene approximately 5 feet away from a 2013 Chevy Avalanche and attached garage. There was no fire extension to the house, but the Avalance experienced significant exterior damage. Estimates for this fire are estimated at $30,000.

The cause of the fire was undetermined but does not appear to be suspicious, according to Hibbing Fire.