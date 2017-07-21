Lakeside Garden Tour Happening Sunday

Five Garden Enthusiasts will Invite Northlanders into their Gardens all for a Good Cause

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Sunday, July 23, the Lakeside Lester Park Community Club in Duluth is hoping to see hundreds make their way through the first ever Lakeside Garden Tour.

Event organizers are hopeful the hustle and bustle of the Lakeside neighborhood will help blossom this first ever event into a successful fundraiser.

Five homeowners with breathtaking lawns and gardens will showcase their talents.

Tickets to the walking tour will cost ten dollars per adult and four dollars per child (ages 8-18) with the money going toward after school activities put on by the Lakeside Lester Park Community Club.

“It’s just to highlight some of the beauty, some neat things people have done with their yards; that lawns don’t need to be lawns. Yards can be very interesting,” said organizer Wendy Grethen.

For Lakeside resident Kathy Bomey, it’s taken decades to perfect her ever changing masterpiece.

Starting in 1985, Bomey says her biggest addiction to this day is gardening.

Visitors from all over the world including Finland and Sweden have stopped by her home along Glenwood Street.

“People will walk up the street and I’ll say, have you seen the fish and they’ll go, fish? And then I’ll just kind of point and then you hear, wow! So that’s always fun,” said Bomey.

Organizers are hopeful the tour will be successful. From there they will decide on whether or not to make this an annual event.

Stop by the Community Club at 106 North 54th Avenue East to pick up a map of the tour from 1:00-3:00p.m. Use the map to guide yourself to the gardens.