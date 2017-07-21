MISSING: Kenneth Gordon, of Duluth

Last seen on July 18 in the 2500 block of Rice Lake Road

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 63-year-old Kenneth Jay Gordon.

Gordon was last seen leaving the 2500 block of Rice Lake Road around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 in a small red or brown passenger vehicle. He has not been seen since.

He is described as a Native American male, 5″10″, 180 pounds, black hair in a pony tail, facial hair, no teeth, tattoo on left forearm, uses a two-handed silver walker. He was last seen wearing a cream colored long-sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, and a worn out baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Kenneth Gordon’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.