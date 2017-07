Taste of Greece This Weekend

Event Runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

DULUTH, Minn.-Tomorrow, the 25th annual “Taste of Greece” by 12 Holy Apostles Church, kicks off at Marshall School in Duluth.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

It will feature Greek Dancing, a boutique, and of course, plenty of food.

To find out more, visit http://www.12holyapostles.org/taste-of-greece.html.