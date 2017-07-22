25th Annual Taste of Greece is Back

Attendees Had the Chance to Eat Greek Food, and Learn a Little About the Culture

DULUTH, Minn.- The Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church held its 25th annual Greek Food Festival

It’s a fundraiser that started out serving just 200 people, that has grown into a massive event that now draws 3,000 people to the church. Attendees had the chance to get a small taste of Greek food and culture, by trying out authentic Greek dishes and watching song and dance performances.

“The local community kinda thrives for cultural food, cultural activities and so they respond to this, it’s tremendous,” said Lee Regas, the Chairman for Taste of Greece.

The food menu included everything from full dinners, to pastries and dessert.