Man Dies Fishing on Lake Superior
The Man was Reported Missing When He Didn't Come Back on Time
ASHLAND, Wis. – An Ashland man died Friday while fishing on Lake Superior.
According to Ashland County Sheriffs, the man, 62m went fishing by himself Friday and was supposed to return by 1:00 p.m. His truck and boat trailer were still parked at the Kreher Park boat landing.
Around 5:00 p.m., a resident on Lake Park Road called 911 to report a boat pinned against a breakwall.
The man was found dead inside. His name was witheld pending family notification.