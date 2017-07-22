Man Dies Fishing on Lake Superior

The Man was Reported Missing When He Didn't Come Back on Time

ASHLAND, Wis. – An Ashland man died Friday while fishing on Lake Superior.

According to Ashland County Sheriffs, the man, 62m went fishing by himself Friday and was supposed to return by 1:00 p.m. His truck and boat trailer were still parked at the Kreher Park boat landing.

Around 5:00 p.m., a resident on Lake Park Road called 911 to report a boat pinned against a breakwall.

The man was found dead inside. His name was witheld pending family notification.